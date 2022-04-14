Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 435 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Timken were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Timken by 210.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Timken in the third quarter valued at $530,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Timken by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Timken by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.