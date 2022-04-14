Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $130.75 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $159.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average of $123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

