Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 78.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 698,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth about $13,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 77,326 shares worth $2,443,954. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

UNVR stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

