Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 378 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 39,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.