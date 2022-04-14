Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires New Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $850,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

In other DoubleVerify news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 17,846 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $457,571.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,959. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DV shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.