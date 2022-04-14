Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 3,112 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 1,994.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $191,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 13,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Five9 by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 757,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,058,000 after acquiring an additional 417,842 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $116.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.94.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

