Fifth Third Bancorp Has $444,000 Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 169,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

