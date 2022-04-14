Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 17.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 718,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Open Text by 26.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after buying an additional 845,896 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 1.9% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,701,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $91,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

