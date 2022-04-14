Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $181.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.87.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.