Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Primerica by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,261,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $134.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.21 and a 200 day moving average of $149.41. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

