Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 624,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after buying an additional 98,195 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $8,976,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 458,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

MGM stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In other news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

