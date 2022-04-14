Fifth Third Bancorp Has $414,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $884,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.20 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.43) price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0571 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.