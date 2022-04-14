Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,572 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

