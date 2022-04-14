Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,469 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 664,248 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,865,000 after buying an additional 532,903 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,739,000 after buying an additional 150,724 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Sotera Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after buying an additional 199,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 319,929 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

