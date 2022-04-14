Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 902.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $39,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $278.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.33 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.43.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.29%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $3,569,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,889 shares of company stock worth $54,919,911. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

