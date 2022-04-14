Fifth Third Bancorp Has $432,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 968.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

