KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.