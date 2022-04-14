Fifth Third Bancorp Has $427,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $118.51 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.24 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.40%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.