Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 264 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,851,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $187.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,475 shares of company stock worth $25,721,173. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Benchmark raised their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

