Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

