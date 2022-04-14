Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,821 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

