Barclays Increases James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $22.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JRVR. B. Riley cut their price objective on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $892.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.40.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Adam Abram purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in James River Group by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

