Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) PT Lowered to $32.00

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $33.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 164.24% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
SCU stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 586,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,123,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 204,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,693 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
