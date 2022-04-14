Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) PT Lowered to $32.00

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $33.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 164.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

SCU stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $249.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 586,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,123,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 204,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,693 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

