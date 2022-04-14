Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to Hold

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $124.83 on Tuesday. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average of $161.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

