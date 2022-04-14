Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $185.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

