Morgan Stanley Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $370.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.38.

MCK stock opened at $325.62 on Tuesday. McKesson has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $329.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.05.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 11.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 11.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

