Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKYGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RYKKY stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

About Ryohin Keikaku (Get Rating)

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

