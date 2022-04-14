The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSCF opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

