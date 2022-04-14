Barbara Smith Sells 4,101 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

