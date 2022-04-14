First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $971.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $643.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.72. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $616.41 and a 1 year high of $947.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.49%.
In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.