Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

