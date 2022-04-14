Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.65.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.61 on Monday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Gentex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $72,262,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

