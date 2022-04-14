Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

