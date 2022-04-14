Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
GNFT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genfit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Genfit to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
