Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GNFT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genfit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Genfit to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genfit by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 74,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genfit in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Genfit in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

