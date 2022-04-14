First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FUNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49. First United has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First United’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First United by 660.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First United during the third quarter valued at $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First United by 16.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About First United (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

