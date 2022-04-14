Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.