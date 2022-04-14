Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A. (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.