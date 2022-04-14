Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $69.57 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

