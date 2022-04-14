Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 288.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $5,006,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hanesbrands by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

