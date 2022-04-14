Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 12,923 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,643,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 326,362 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 96.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 585,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 288,316 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 48.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 275,114 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

CADE stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.