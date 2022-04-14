Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NATI. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in National Instruments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NATI opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

