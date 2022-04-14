Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 779 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth $200,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,200 shares of company stock worth $3,963,742 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMTC opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

