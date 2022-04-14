Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,200 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Exelixis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Exelixis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,116 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

