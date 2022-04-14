Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,533 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Sonoco Products by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $75,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $63.59 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

