Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THO opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.36 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

