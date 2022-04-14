Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $45.89 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.