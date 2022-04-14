IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IDACORP by 347.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

