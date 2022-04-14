Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Globus Medical by 4.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,198. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

