Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,275,919 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.