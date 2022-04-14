Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,700 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after acquiring an additional 973,401 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after acquiring an additional 676,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

